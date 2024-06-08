Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,660 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

LOPE stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $462,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

