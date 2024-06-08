Stephens Inc. AR Buys 7,595 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 727.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,600.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,573.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,604.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

