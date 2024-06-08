Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares worth $1,813,406,000. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.