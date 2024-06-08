Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

