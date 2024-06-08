Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS POCT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

