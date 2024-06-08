Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after acquiring an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MBB opened at $91.22 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.