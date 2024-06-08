Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

