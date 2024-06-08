Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,377 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 784,156 shares of company stock worth $92,472,699. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.