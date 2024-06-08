Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,559 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

