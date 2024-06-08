Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $433.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.