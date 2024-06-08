Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.24% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $53.05 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.