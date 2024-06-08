Stephens Inc. AR Sells 30,391 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $190.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

