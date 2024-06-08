Stephens Inc. AR Sells 350 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $420.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.