Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,300 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.80% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,052,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,851,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

