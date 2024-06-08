Steven Vattuone Sells 4,242 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $24,646.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,803.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $18,085.62.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ON24 by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in ON24 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

