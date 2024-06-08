Stifel Nicolaus Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$26.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

PLC stock opened at C$25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$887.39 million, a P/E ratio of -92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.48 and a 52 week high of C$26.07.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

