StockNews.com Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $483.04 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $323.02 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.13 and a 200-day moving average of $413.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

