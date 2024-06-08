StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

