StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,251. Greif has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,933 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.