StockNews.com Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.