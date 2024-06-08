StockNews.com Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

