StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Buy

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE UTI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

