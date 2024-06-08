Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 835 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $56,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.83. 1,466,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,520. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.