Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 161,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 133,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $199.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $574.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

