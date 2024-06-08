Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $30.59 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

