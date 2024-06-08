Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 134 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $538.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

