Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 717 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,060,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 115,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TSM traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,842. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $852.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

