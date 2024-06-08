Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 786 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $7.05 on Friday, hitting $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.32. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

