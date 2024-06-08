Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,876,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

