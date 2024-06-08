Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 535,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 426,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

