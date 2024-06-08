Substratum Price Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,468.66 or 1.00011224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00096352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023944 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.