Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.2%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.14 ($15.37) and last traded at €14.17 ($15.40). Approximately 194,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.20 ($15.43).

Südzucker Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.47.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

