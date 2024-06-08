Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.57

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.57 and traded as high as C$52.31. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$51.71, with a volume of 12,639,366 shares traded.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market cap of C$66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

