Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

