Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $43,595.65 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 3,017 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,595.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26.

On Monday, April 8th, Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43.

RUN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

