Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
