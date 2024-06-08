Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

