Synapse Price Hits $0.66 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $119.66 million and $5.78 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,627,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

