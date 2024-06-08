Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics Price Performance

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 176 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £31.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.92.

Get Synectics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,303.86). 57.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Read More

