T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 812.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.82. 5,994,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

