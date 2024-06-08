Tangible Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $119.36 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.19378049 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $120.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

