TD Cowen Boosts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $36.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

