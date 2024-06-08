TD Cowen Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $235.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Activity

ELF stock opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,095 shares of company stock worth $42,024,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.