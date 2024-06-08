TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $145.48 million and $9.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00046547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,032,233 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,383,066 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.