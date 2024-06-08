Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

