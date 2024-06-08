The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.