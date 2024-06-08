The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.77. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 13,686 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

