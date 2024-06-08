The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,518,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $275.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

