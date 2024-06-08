The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

