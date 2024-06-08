The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

