The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

TTD traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,522. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

